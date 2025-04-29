New direct flight to connect Antalya and southern Russia

29 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the summer of 2025, Russian tourists will be able to fly from Elista to Antalya for the first time.

"Red Wings Airlines will operate weekly flights on Wednesdays from June 4 to October 29, 2025, from Elista Airport. IZI Tour will act as the tour operator implementing the flights",

the Government of Kalmykia said.

The region is launching direct international flights as part of a program of subsidizing regional transportation.

Let us remind you that Elista Airport is the first airport in southern Russia to resume operations following restrictions introduced in the spring of 2022.