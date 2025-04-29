Number of buildings damaged by earthquake increases in Istanbul

29 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of buildings damaged by the recent earthquake in Istanbul has almost reached 3,000. This was stated in a message posted on the social media pages of the country's Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change.

"We have checked 25,017 buildings, of which 2,928 received minor damage, the rest are not damaged",

Murat Kurum said.

The minister also noted that the damage assessment is ongoing.

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 shook Istanbul last Wednesday. Several hundred aftershocks were recorded after the quake. More than 230 people were injured as a result of the tremors. The city's emergency services have been put on high alert.