30 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz urges Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement as soon as possible.

"Weeks of diplomacy have produced an understanding from both sides of what it will take to achieve peace," Waltz said in an article for The National Interest magazine.

According to him, both Russia and Ukraine must move quickly to come to an agreement "before President Trump loses patience".