Lavrov mentions ongoing contacts between U.S. and Russia

30 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow will develop relations with Washington, but not to the detriment of its strategic partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said various contacts with the United States continue.

"Very soon, we will see concrete evidence that Moscow and Washington’s interest in mutual. Time will show how this interest will ne materialized in concrete deeds," Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Moscow will continue to build its relations with Washington transparently and in no way to the detriment of its strong ties with its strategic partners.