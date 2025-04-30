Baku and Riyadh to cooperate in ensuring food safety

30 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and the Ministry of Environment, Water Resources and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed during the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Azerbaijani government and Saudi Arabia held in Riyadh, focusing on sectors such as economics, trade, investments, technology, culture, sports, and youth.

The MoU outlines a framework for collaboration in plant protection and quarantine, in line with the phytosanitary standards of the International Plant Protection Convention and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

This agreement is aimed at bolstering trade relations, ensuring food security, and preventing the spread of harmful pests between the two nations. It also promises to advance joint initiatives on plant protection and quarantine enforcement.