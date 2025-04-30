Ilham Aliyev: ties with Israel of particular importance for Azerbaijan

30 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Israel Isaac Herzog on the occasion of the national holiday of Israel – the Independence Day.

Ilham Aliyev noted that the high-level relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel are a clear manifestation of the historical bonds between their peoples, and of the respect and sympathy they share for each other.

According to him, Baku attaches special importance to the enhancement of relations with its close friend and reliable partner, Israel.

"I believe that through our joint efforts the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Israel, our mutually beneficial cooperation across several important spheres will continue to develop on an upward trajectory and will be further strengthened in line with the interests of our peoples in the coming years," Ilham Aliyev said.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to depart for Azerbaijan on May 7.