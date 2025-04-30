Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow confirmed by Kremlin

30 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on April 30.

"We expect the Chinese leader to attend. There will be a separate visit of Chairman Xi. To which we attach great importance and are preparing," Peskov said.

He stressed that the Chinese leader will take part in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow on May 9.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that Xi Jinping will be the main guest of Russia in May,

The Chinese leader, in turn, invited Vladimir Putin to visit China in September.