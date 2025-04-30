Erdoğan accuses Israel of Destabilizing Syria

30 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish leader Erdoğan accused Tel Aviv of aggressive actions against the new Damascus, which threatens to undermine stability in the region.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared Israel's policy towards Syria unacceptable. According to the Turkish president, Tel Aviv seeks to sow conflict in the region.

"The blood they shed in Lebanon and the suffering they caused the Lebanese people are obvious. Now they are going to spread the fire to Syria and shed blood there too,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan noted that Israel is seeking to undermine the "positive climate" that began to develop in the Arab republic after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad.