Turkish President intends to meet with Trump as soon as possible

30 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish President's website

The head of the Turkish state wants to personally communicate with the US President at the earliest opportunity. Sources report that their meeting could take place at the White House.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is interested in meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump as soon as possible. He announced this on April 30 in a conversation with media representatives.

"We will hold a personal meeting with Mr. Trump at the earliest opportunity. Our (previous – editor's note) telephone conversation was very cordial, productive and friendly,”

– the head of Turkish state said.