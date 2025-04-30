Prime Minister of Armenia appoints new adviser

30 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia

The head of the Armenian government has a new adviser. Previously, he was an adviser to the president of the republic.

Vahram Dumanyan has become the new adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

Dumanyan left the post of adviser to the president of the republic, which he held for over two years, the decree posted on the portal of the head of state on Wednesday reads.

Dumanyan was appointed adviser to the president in February 2023. Before that, he headed the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

