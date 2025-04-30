Aeroflot not to perform flights to Abkhazia

30 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot will not perform flights to Abkhazia, the company’s press service informed. Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Transport reported on Aeroflot’s plans.

Aeroflot planes will not fly to Sukhum, the airline’s press service informed.

Thus, the company refuted the Russian Ministry of Transport’s report that Aeroflot may be among the airlines that will take Russians on vacation to Abkhazia. Earlier today, the Ministry of Transport stated that Aeroflot flights from Moscow may start on May 31.

The first direct regular flight to Sukhum will be performed on May 1 by the UVT AERO company. The plane will depart for Abkhazia from Moscow's Vnukovo airport.