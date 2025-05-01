Modi not coming to Russia for May 9 celebrations

1 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not come to Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations on May 9, but India will send lower-level officials in his stead, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"India's leader will not come, India will not be represented at the supreme level," Peskov said.

Peskov added that a large number of heads of state and governments will come to Moscow on May 9 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.

India’s PM would not visit Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations due to developments around the deadly terrorist attack that occurred in India’s Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the source said,

Earlier, the Indian Foreign Ministry said Modi had received an invitation to visit Moscow to take part in Victory Day celebrations.