Israel asks Azerbaijan for help in extinguishing forest fires

1 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel requested assistance from 13 countries to extinguish forest fires.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said he had spoken with his counterparts from Azerbaijan, Argentina, the UK, Greece, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Portugal, North Macedonia, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Sweden and asked them to provide air support to fight the forest fires.

Wildfires raging near Jerusalem forced evacuations in several areas and led to several major road closures on Wednesday, as firefighters struggle to contain the flames amid dry conditions and high winds.

There are about 120 teams fighting the fire, Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services said, as well as 12 firefighting aircraft and helicopters.

About 13 people have arrived at hospitals as a result of the fire.