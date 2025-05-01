Pakistan-India border ceasefire violated once again

1 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the 7th straight night on April 30, the Indian Army said.

"During the night of 30 April-01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army," the statement reads.

This comes a day after unprovoked firing was initiated along the international border in Jammu’s Pargwal sector in addition to LoC in different sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held a hotline conversation in order to address the unprovoked ceasefire violations.