1 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another mass grave has been uncovered during excavations along the Askaran-Khojaly road in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The grave contained the remains of at least seven civilians, Trend reported.

The remains show clear signs of violent death.

33 years ago, the Khojaly genocide was carried out by Armenian forces against Azerbaijani civilians: 613 people, including 106 women, 70 elderly people and 63 children, were killed.