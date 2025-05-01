Iran-US talks in Rome postponed, Omani MFA informs

1 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Oman, acting as a mediator in Iran-US talks on the nuclear deal, announced the postponement of the meeting in Rome. The meeting was initially scheduled for May 3.

A new round of Iranian-American consultations will not take place this week. It was decided to postpone the meeting, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi informed.

“For logistical reasons, we are postponing the meeting between the US and Iran, tentatively scheduled for May 3. A new date will be announced after general agreement,”

– the minister said.