1 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US will need another 100 days to organize direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, JD Vance announced, pointing to the different positions of the parties.

In the next 100 days, the American side will work to ensure that direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv take place, US Vice President JD Vance announced.

“We have a peace proposal, and we are going to do the hard work in the next 100 days to bring the parties to the negotiating table,”

– Vance said.