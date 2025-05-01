President of Georgia meets with Turkish Ambassador

1 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting was held between the President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili and the Ambassador of Türkiye to Tbilisi, Ali Kaan Orbay, the administration of the Georgian President informs.

At the meeting, Kavelashvili and Orbay, discussed issues of deepening the strategic partnership between Georgia and Türkiye, aspects of bilateral cooperation, and prospects for deepening trade and economic ties. The parties underscored the need for full use and development of the transit and transport potential of the two countries.