1 May. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Sofiko Georgadze/ Vestnik Kavkaza

From May 1, according to new rules, citizens of Azerbaijan can purchase air tickets to Fizuli. It is no longer necessary to obtain a special permit.

From today, the rules for purchasing air tickets for Baku-Fizuli flights performed by AZAL have changed in Azerbaijan.

From May 2025, passengers can purchase air tickets for Baku-Fizuli flights directly on the official website or in the AZAL mobile application without obtaining a special permit.