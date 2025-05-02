New Georgian Ambassador presents credentials to Erdoğan

2 May. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Ambassador to Ankara Archil Kalandia, appointed in March 2025, presented his credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

The official ceremony took place on May 1 at the Turkish Presidential Palace, after which Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Kalandia assumed his post.

Following the ceremony, the Ambassador had a personal meeting with the Turkish leader. The parties discussed the strategic partnership between Georgia and Türkiye.

It should be noted that Türkiye accounts for almost 14% of Georgia's total trade turnover, making the country Georgia's largest trading partner.