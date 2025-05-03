Israel ready to protect Druze population of Syria

3 May. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The IDF announced its readiness to defend the Druze population of Syria as it is closely monitoring the developments in the SAR.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is ready to prevent "hostile forces" from penetrating into villages with a Druze population in Syria, a statement by the IDF reads.

"The Israel Defense Forces are deployed in southern Syria and are ready to prevent hostile forces from penetrating into the area of ​​​​Druze villages,”

– the IDF informed.

The IDF press service notes that the military forces continue to monitor events and are preparing for defense, considering various scenarios.