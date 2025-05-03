India accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire

3 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pakistan's military has once again violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement published by the Indian Army reads.

"On the night of 2nd to 3rd May 2025, Pakistan Army opened unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor areas in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,”

- the Indian military informed.