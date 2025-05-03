Vladimir Putin warmly congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 80th anniversary of Great Victory

3 May. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Azerbaijan

The Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev published personal congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin to his Azerbaijani counterpart, residents of the republic and its veterans in connection with the upcoming 80th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent an official letter of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the upcoming 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, common to all the peoples of the USSR, who fought together against the Nazi threat during the Great Patriotic War.

"To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I sincerely congratulate you on the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War,”

– Vladimir Putin wrote.

The Russian leader also expressed sincere gratitude to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War living in the Republic of Azerbaijan, congratulated them on the upcoming anniversary of the Great Victory, wished them health and a peaceful life.