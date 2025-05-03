Georgia to complicate rules for labor migrants

3 May. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has proposed to establish restrictions on the work of migrant workers in all areas in order to provide jobs for citizens of the republic.

The innovation is still in the development, but it is already known that Tbilisi will use foreign experience in regulating labor legislation.

According to Deputy Head of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs Alexander Darakhvelidze, the department’s experts are currently working on amendments to the labor code that will protect Georgian citizens from being forced out of the labor market by foreign labor.

Darakhvelidze explained that Georgian citizens currently compete equally with migrant workers for jobs and often cannot withstand the competition, which is why their positions are taken by migrants. In this regard, it was proposed to create labor restrictions for foreigners.