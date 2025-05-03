Armenia may increase draft age by 10 years

3 May. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party is considering two initiatives: one would raise the draft age to 37 years, the other would allow those who have not served to buy their way out of the army.

One of the deputies of Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party, Hayk Sargsyan, has developed an amendment to the military legislation of Armenia that would increase the draft age of conscripts from 27 years to 37 years.

The deputy explained the initiative by the state’s need to expand the number of citizens of draft age, and did not specify why the age of conscripts should be raised to the 37-year threshold. The amendment was submitted to parliament. If approved, it will supplement the Law on military service.