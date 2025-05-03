Mirziyoyev to visit Moscow on May 9

3 May. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Russia

Today, the presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan called each other to approve Shavkat Mirziyoyev's participation in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in Moscow. Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev also discussed the development of Russian-Uzbek cooperation in the year since the Russian president's visit to Tashkent.

According to the Kremlin, during a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated his firm intention to arrive in Moscow on May 9 to participate in the central celebrations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

In addition, the presidents discussed the most significant topics of Russian-Uzbek relations, primarily the prospects for increasing trade turnover on both sides.

Separately, Putin and Mirziyoyev exchanged views on holding the 5th International Industrial Exhibition "Innoprom. Central Asia" in Tashkent.