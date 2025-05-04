Iranian FM to visit Pakistan and India

4 May. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Pakistan and India. This was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei on April 3.

He explained that both visits are part of regular consultations with neighboring countries.

According to Baghai, Araghchi will first visit Pakistan and then India. The Iranian minister is expected to arrive in Pakistan on May 5 and in India at the end of the week.

The representative of Iran's Foreign Ministry also said that during the visit to Pakistan, the minister will hold talks with senior officials on bilateral relations. Araghchi will also discuss a number of regional and international events with them.

At the same time, Bagai did not specify which issues would be prioritized during the minister's visit to India.

Let us remind you that the conflict between India and Pakistan escalated after April 22, when a terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam left 26 people dead.