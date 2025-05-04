Ilham Aliyev notes role of Azerbaijan's Orthodox community in relations with Russia

4 May. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the role of Azerbaijan's Orthodox community in relations with Russia at a meeting with Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill.

The head of the Azerbaijani state noted that the Orthodox community of the republic plays a significant role in interstate relations between Moscow and Baku.

He noted that the countries have great sympathy, respect and mutual support for each other, and strong relations between the peoples form the basis of bilateral relations.

Ilham Aliyev also expressed confidence that the Orthodox community of Azerbaijan would be very happy about the visit of Patriarch Kirill, "just like all of us".

Aliyev emphasized that interfaith and interethnic peace and harmony prevail in Azerbaijan, serving as an important factor in the sustainable development of countries.

The head of state added that Azerbaijan is very pleased with the active participation of representatives of the Russian community and the Orthodox community in the protection of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in their great contribution to the development of the country.

Let us recall that Patriarch Kirill arrived in Azerbaijan yesterday evening. He awarded Mehriban Aliyeva the Order of the Holy Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga of the 1st degree.