Beijing declares its readiness to strengthen cooperation with Moscow

4 May. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press service of the Chinese Foreign Ministry has released a statement expressing Beijing's readiness to strengthen cooperation with Russia.

According to the statement, Russia and China will continue to strengthen close cooperation in the UN, SCO and BRICS, as well as to conduct global governance in the right direction.

Let us recall that Chinese President Xi Jinping will make an official visit to Russia on May 7-May 10.

It is noted that he will participate in festive events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.