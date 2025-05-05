Trump vows not to run for third presidential term

5 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised not to run for president for a third time.

"This is not something I'm looking to do. I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward," Trump told NBC News in an interview.

Trump noted he’ll be an eight-year president, a two-term president.

He namedropped two possible successors - Vice President JD Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio - but was coy about who he would prefer.

"There’s a lot of them that are great. We have a lot of good people in this party," Trump said.

The 1951 U.S. constitution’s 22nd Amendment says "no person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice." Amending the constitution to abolish that limit would be extremely difficult, requiring the support of either two-thirds of both the House and Senate or two-thirds of state legislatures. Both routes would then require ratification from three-quarters of the states.

The next U.S. presidential election will be held in 2028. Trump previously said he could be nominated for a third term, while media reported that he had instructed the Justice Ministry to study the legality of his potential participation in the 2028 presidential polls.