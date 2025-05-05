Azerbaijani delegation paying visit to Syria

5 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov is on a visit to Syria.

President of Syria for the transitional period Ahmed al-Sharaa received the Azerbaijani delegation.

The delegation also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al-Shibani, Minister of Economy and Industry Nidal al-Shaar, Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Bashir, Minister of Culture Mohammed Yassin Saleh and Minister of Education Mohammed Absurrah Rahman Turkuo.

The visit is carried out on the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and is aimed at exploring the possibilities of supporting the development of Syria in various areas, such as the economy, oil and gas industry, energy, culture and education, in continuation of the humanitarian aid provided to the new Syrian government in January of this year.