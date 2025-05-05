Trump doesn't rule out introducing more sanctions against Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. may consider implementing additional sanctions against Russia if it does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine to end the conflict.
When asked if he would sign a sanctions bill, Trump said in an interview with NBC News that "it depends on whether or not Russia is behaving toward coming to a peace."
"We want a peace deal. We want Russia and Ukraine to agree to a deal. We think we’re fairly close, and we’re going to save a lot of people from being killed," Trump said.