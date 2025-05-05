Trump may meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia in May

5 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would think about a potential meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the kingdom in mid-May.

Reporters asked the U.S. leader if he intended to meet with his Russian counterpart during his planned trip.

"I don't know, we have to think about it. <…> I have not thought about it," Trump said.

He added they will be leaving for Saudi Arabia pretty soon.

Earlier, Trump admitted that he may hold a meeting with the Russian leader after his trip to the Middle East, during which he will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE om May 13-16.