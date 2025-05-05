Putin and Abbas to discuss Gaza in Moscow on May 10

5 May. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans to discuss relations with Moscow and the situation in the Gaza Strip at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 10, Abbas’ adviser Mahmoud al-Habbash said.

"The meeting will provide the parties with an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields, especially because there are close historical ties between Russia and Palestine," the statement reads.

The adviser added that Abbas will also brief Putin on recent developments in Palestine and the Gaza Strip, TASS reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Abbas, who would arrive in Russia on May 8, expected to hold talks with Vladimir Putin on May 10 and will congratulate.