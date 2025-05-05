Israel's Gaza operation to expand after Trump visit

5 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's security cabinet has unanimously approved the plan to expand the military offensive in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official confirmed to The Times of Israel.

"That plan is expected to only be implemented after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to the region next week, and until then, efforts will be made to reach an agreement with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage deal," the report reads.

Additionally, the official said, the security cabinet approved a plan to renew aid deliveries into Gaza.