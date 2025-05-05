Russian Ambassador to Yerevan meets with Speaker of Armenian Parliament

5 May. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to Yerevan Sergey Kopyrkin held talks with Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan, the press service of the parliament reported.

It is noted that the Russian diplomat discussed issues of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan, as well as inter-parliamentary relations with the speaker of parliament.

In addition to this, Kopyrkin and Simonyan discussed Valentina Matviyenko's upcoming visit to Armenia. The Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia will arrive in Yerevan in June 2025.