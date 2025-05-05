Damage from explosion at port in Iran estimated at billions of dollars

5 May. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian authorities have estimated the damage caused by the emergency at the port in the city of Bandar Abbas on the coast of the Persian Gulf. The amount was announced by Mohammad Mohsen Sadr, the Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology of Iran.

According to him, the damage has reached at least $3 billion. The current maximum estimate stands at $5 billion, according to the IRNA agency.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that despite the serious scale of the losses, the Islamic Republic expects to cope with the consequences of the explosion and fire with the help of modern technologies.

Let us remind you that at least 70 people lost their lives as a result of the tragic events in Bandar Abbas. About 1,200 were injured.

An investigation is underway, and the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established. However, two people were detained the day before as part of an investigation into negligence.