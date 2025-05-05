Mikhail Yevdokimov speaks about contribution of Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev to Russia-Azerbaijan relations

5 May. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Yevdokimov spoke with LIVETVAZ about the contribution of the two leaders, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, to interstate relations.

According to the ambassador, the interaction between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan can be considered a key aspect of the relations between the two countries.

"Such a high level of relations between our countries is primarily ensured by the interaction of the leaders. Thanks to the mutual respect of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, we can effectively resolve even complex issues",

Yevdokimov said.

He noted the excellent Russian-Azerbaijani relations in various areas - political, economic, cultural and humanitarian. The trust between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev helps strengthen ties at all levels. At the same time, the ambassador recalled that the Russian president also had excellent relations with the national Azerbaijani leader Heydar Aliyev.

"Thanks to this, to such contacts between the two presidents, their interaction, their mutual respect, we remain committed to developing relations and finding solutions to all, even sometimes difficult issues",

Yevdokimov said.