Tehran actively ratifying Treaty on Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran

5 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian MPs continue the ratification process of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and Iran, the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei said.

"Work on the Treaty on Strategic Partnership between Iran and Russia is actively progressing",

Baghaei said.

The diplomat recalled that the draft ratification bill had been earlier submitted by the ministry to the presidential administration and was transferred to the Majlis (parliament) last week. Baghaei clarified that it remains to ratify it in parliament. Then the document will be approved by the Guardian Council of the Constitution of Iran. Once this final stage is complete, the agreement will be considered ratified and ready for implementation.

Let us remind you that the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian, signed the agreement in Moscow on January 17 of this year.