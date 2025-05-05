Georgia and Asian Development Bank discuss cooperation issues

5 May. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili held a meeting with the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masato Kanda in Milan, the Georgian ministry reported.

The central topics of the meeting included cooperation and projects carried out in the country with the support of the ADB. In particular, the parties discussed initiatives that have contributed to the Georgian economy.

During the talks, the Georgian Minister of Finance and the ADB's President also noted the progress the republic has achieved in recent years.

The President of the ADB also expressed hope that the parties would continue the development of cooperation. He emphasized that the importance of Tbilisi's role in the context of regional and multilateral cooperation.

Let us remind you that the annual meeting of the ADB Board of Governors began in Milan the day before. It will last until Wednesday.