Azerbaijan to get new international airport in Alat

6 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An international airport is currently under construction in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), Chairman of the Board of the AFEZ Authority Valeh Alasgarov said.

"Initially, it was planned as a cargo airport, but it has now been decided to develop it into an international airport," Valeh Alasgarov said.

According to him, it is crucial for investors, since the AFEZ is strategically located at the crossroads of international transport corridors.

"Once the airport is completed, all transport and logistics issues for our investors will be streamlined and more accessible," Valeh Alasgarov said.

The airport will cover an area of 750 hectares.