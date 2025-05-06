Baku: Zangezur and Middle Corridors vital for EU

6 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Zangazur Corridor serves as vital link between Asia and Europe, the ADB governor from Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's finance minister Sahil Babayev said, addressing the business session of ADB Governors.

According to him, Zangazur Corridor is a strategic initiative that will enhance regional connectivity and economic integration.

"This corridor serves as a vital link between Asia and Europe, facilitating the movement of goods, services, and people across the region," Sahil Babayev said.

The minister noted that by investing in this corridor, Azerbaijan aims to unlock new economic opportunities, promote sustainable development, and foster greater cooperation among neighboring countries.

The ADB governor from Azerbaijan said that the Zangazur Corridor is not just a physical infrastructure project; it represents a commitment to building enduring partnerships and ensuring stability and prosperity for the entire region.

He stressed that the Middle Corridor is not just a physical link but a stabilizing force.

“Recent global and regional developments have underscored the critical importance of the Middle Corridor initiative, in which Azerbaijan occupies an important position. Against a backdrop of heightened tensions and uncertainties, the strategic significance of this corridor as an alternative and dependable route has become increasingly apparent. It offers a means to diversify economic dependencies and mitigate vulnerabilities associated with geopolitical shifts,” Sahil Babayev said.

The minister pointed out that the comprehensive analysis and strategic roadmap unveiled in the latest update are paramount, as they aim to enhance the Middle Corridor’s performance, ensuring its resilience as a vital conduit for commerce and collaboration, even amidst regional or global instability.

“Azerbaijan, strategically situated at the crossroads of East and West, recognizes its pivotal role in advancing the Middle Corridor’s development. The initiatives and timelines outlined today closely align with our national objectives of enhancing infrastructure, boosting efficiency, and fostering sustainable economic growth," Sahil Babayev said.

According to the ADB governor, Azerbaijan underscores the Middle Corridor’s role not just as a physical link but as a stabilizing force. It transcends mere logistics and trade; it epitomizes the forging of enduring partnerships capable of withstanding geopolitical pressures.