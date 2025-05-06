Araghchi outlines key objectives of visit to Pakistan

6 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi elaborated on the main objectives of his visit to Pakistan, focusing on regional developments, discussions between Tehran and Washington, as well as efforts to strengthen mutual cooperation with Islamabad.

Araghchi, who departed for Pakistan on May 4 leading a political delegation, said his visit aimed to assess the latest developments in the region, particularly the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan.

He highlighted Iran’s friendly ties with both countries and underscored Pakistan’s special status as a neighboring and brotherly country.

Araghchi also briefed Pakistani officials on the latest updates regarding indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S.

The one-day visit serves as an opportunity to review Iran-Pakistan ties, especially in political, economic and cultural spheres, the official said.