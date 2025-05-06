Erdoğan assesses his phone call with Trump

6 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed regional, global issues and bilateral ties in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 5.

According to the Turkish leader, a phone call Trump was "very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."

"Phone conversation we had today with the President of the United States, my esteemed friend Donald Trump, was very productive, comprehensive and sincere," Erdogan said.

According to the Turkish president, the sides discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Syria, the Ukraine conflict, global trade, the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the U.S., and many other regional and global issues.

The Turkish leader in the call told Trump that Ankara will continue to take steps to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the defense industry area.