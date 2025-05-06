U.S. announces possible date for next round of Iran talks

6 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The next round of U.S.-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear program could take place this weekend, U.S. Presidential Special Representative Stephen Witkoff said.

According to him, the United States is seeking to reach agreement on a fourth round of nuclear talks with Iran on May 10-11.

"If this does not happen, it will only be because of the president's [U.S. Donald Trump] trip to the Middle East," Witkoff said.

U.S. President Donald Trump will embark on the four-day Middle East tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE on May 13-16.