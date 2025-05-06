Agrotown in Aghdam district to be established with support from Belarus

6 May. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is touring the liberated regions of Azerbaijan together with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, arrived in Aghdam after visiting the Fuzuli district. There, he got acquainted with the Aghdam Industrial Park and the agrotown project, which will be built in the village of Gizil Kangarli.

The project of the future agrotown was presented to the guest by the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Majnun Mammadov and the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the country Dovletkhan Dovletkhanov, according to AZERTAC.

During the presentation, Ali Asadov emphasized that the future agrotown would be established with the participation of Belarusian specialists. He noted that this initiative is very important for the comprehensive development of the Aghdam region, whose economy has been based on agriculture. The project will play a huge role not only in the revival of this industry, but also in the entire economy of the region.

The Aghdam Industrial Park will become a significant support for the work of farmers, producing feed, fertilizers, meat and dairy products, preserving fruit and vegetable products, and manufacturing packaging for the agricultural industry.

Service and logistics zones, refrigeration facilities and other equipment necessary for agricultural works will also be concentrated here. Nine enterprises are already operating here and more than ten new ones are under construction, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister noted.