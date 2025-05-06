Merz elected Chancellor of Germany

6 May. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On May 6, the Bundestag elected Friedrich Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), as Chancellor of Germany.

In the first round, Merz received 310 votes with the required 316, marking the first time in history that a candidate from the winning party in the parliamentary elections failed to secure the necessary support. In the second round, the politician received 325 votes. It should be noted that the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) and the CDU and Christian Social Union (CSU) bloc account for 328 seats in the Bundestag.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented Merz with the letter of appointment. The Chancellor will be sworn in, and the new German government will also take the oath of office.

The early Bundestag elections were held on 23 February 2025.