Azerbaijan receives first batch of Kazakh wheat

7 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Baku Grain Terminal has received its first shipment of wheat from Kazakhstan, a move signaling a deepening of trade ties between the two Caspian neighbors, the Kazakh media reported.

In connection with the delivery, Chairman of the Board of Ak Biday-Terminal Nurlan Yerkozhauly paid a working visit to Baku. His visit included a series of key meetings aimed at enhancing collaboration in agrarian trade and logistics. Discussions with BGT officials focused on operational procedures, technical aspects of grain reception and storage, and the potential for scaling up shipments, Trend reported.

"Particular attention during the visit was devoted to diplomatic engagement. Nurlan Yerkozhauly met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel. The main topic of discussion was the potential for increasing export volumes within the framework of the bilateral roadmap for trade and economic cooperation," the report states.

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are interested in deepening agrarian cooperation. Wheat deliveries from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are viewed as a strategic move toward diversifying export routes and reinforcing economic ties across the Caspian-Caucasus region and beyond.