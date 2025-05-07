Azerbaijan condemns attack on Pakistan

7 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku expresses concern over further escalation of tension between India and Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement in connection with the growing tensions between the states.

According to the minstry, Azerbaijan condemns the military attacks on Pakistan that have killed and injured several civilians.

"In solidarity with the people of Pakistan, we extend our condolences to the families of the innocent victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on all parties to show restraint and resolve the conflict through diplomatic means.

India launched Operation Sindoor late on May 6 and hit targets in Pakistan. According to the Indian Defense Ministry, the strikes were carried out at locations "from where terrorist attacks against India were being planned.

Islamabad has vowed to “settle the score” against India after a missile attack it labeled an “act of war.”