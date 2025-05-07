Russia and Brazil to start joint uranium mining

7 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will pay a visit to Russia on May 8, intends to enter into agreements on attracting Russian investments in the development of infrastructure for the production of liquefied natural gas and exploration of uranium deposits, the Brazilian newspaper Exame reported.

"During the negotiations with the Russian leadership, the Brazilian side will propose setting up a joint venture that will be involved in exploration and development of uranium deposits," the report said.

Another deal may contain agreements on the creation of joint enterprises in Brazil on fertilizer production. The parties also plan to discuss possibilities of boosting cooperation in the areas of mining and energy, TASS reported.

Members of the Brazilian delegation will also sign agreements with Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer Novatek.

The agreements will allow "exploring the possibilities of cooperation in the development of LNG infrastructure in Brazil", the newspaper added.